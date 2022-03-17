Stockton's DJ Campbell named NABC All-American, Schiattarella earns NCBWA weekly award

Stockton University men's basketball standout DJ Campbell was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-America first team Thursday, adding to his list of accolades this season.

The Vineland High School graduate became the third NABC All-American first team player in program history, including Stockton Hall of Fame athletes Carl Cochran (1997) and Santini Lancioni (2009).

Campbell, who averaged 19.9 points per game and scored the second-most points in a single season in school history (618), also earned the New Jersey Athletic Conference and NABC District 4 Player of the Year awards to go with NJAC and NABC District 4 first team accolades.

Campbell made 93 3-pointers this season and led the conference in scoring. The junior was a big reason Stockton captured the NJAC championship and reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.

Baseball: Mike Schiattarella (Southern) was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division III Pitcher of the Week after his seven-inning perfect game Sunday.

Schiattarella is the first Osprey to earn an NCBWA weekly award. Schiattarella struck out 14 as the Ospreys defeated Western New England 9-0 on Sunday. His perfect game was the first in Stockton history, and the 24th in NCAA Division III history. Schiattarella was also named NJAC Pitcher of the Week.

On Thursday, the Ospreys lost 11-0 to Brockport in their sixth of eight games of the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. Stockton finished with just five hits, and the game ended after seven innings due to the run rule.

The Golden Eagles (7-2) scored five runs in the second inning, including a three-run homer from Jake Sisto. Stockton starting pitcher Phil DeMarco struck out two and allowed six earned runs in four innings.

Thomas Elgrim and Tucker Elder each hit doubles for Stockton (6-5-1).

The Ospreys will end their Florida trip with two games Friday. Stockton plays North Park at 1 p.m., and the University of Wisconsin-Superior at 4 p.m.

Softball: The Ospreys won both of their games Thursday, defeating Mount Saint Mary College (New York) 3-0 and New York University 15-4.

Against Mount Saint Mary, Ospreys pitcher Samantha McErlane pitched a complete-game shutout. She struck out four, walked one and allowed just two hits. Kayla Posten had two hits and two RBIs. Lilly James added two hits and scored twice. Vanessa Tancini also had two hits.

In their second game against New York University, the Ospreys scored five runs in the second inning and two in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. Stockton scored eight in the sixth. The Ospreys had 12 hits.

James and Tancini each scored three runs, doubled and drove in a run. Michaela Luyber had three hits and scored twice. Charli Czaczkowski and Posten each had two hits. Posten added two RBIs.

Stevie Unger, the winning pitcher, tossed 5.1 innings and struck out two.

Stockton (6-4) plays two games Friday in Florida — Bowdoin College at 3 p.m., and Utica College at 5:15 p.m.

Women's tennis: Stockton remained undefeated 9-0 victory over Shepherd University in the fourth of five matches during its spring break tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Ospreys improved to 7-0.

In the singles, Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Sarb Devi (Absegami) won 6-1, 6-3 and 6-0, 6-1, respectively. Elena Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk each won with 6-0, 6-0. Kierstyn Fenimore and Lily Muir won 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1 respectively.

Devi and Muir won first doubles. Pasquale and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) won third doubles. Both teams won the set 8-1. Nunez and van Schalkwyk won 8-3 in second doubles.

Stockton will play Millikin University at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Women's lacrosse: Stockton led after three quarters, but lost 15-12 to Ursinus in a nonconference game Wednesday. The Bears outscored the Ospreys 7-2 in the fourth.

Casey Shultz scored three for the Ospreys (3-3). Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional), Michelle Pascrell, Jennifer Toal and Nikki Owen each scored twice. Ursinus scored six straight goals to close out the game, including three by Maeve Leonzi. The Ospreys were outshot 35-27.

Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), Toal and Pascrell each finished with three ground balls. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) and Daniela Elliott each made four saves for Stockton.

Stockton next hosts Widener at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

