Stockton University men's basketball standouts DJ Campbell and Kyion Flanders were named All-Eastern College Athletic Conference honorees, the school announced Wednesday.

Campbell, a junior and a Vineland High School graduate, was named to the first team, and Flanders (Wildwood), a senior, was named to the second team. It's the second straight year both were honored.

Campbell, a first-team New Jersey Athletic Conference honoree, averaged 18.7 points per game. His 84 3-pointers were eighth in all of NCAA Division III and the fifth highest season total in Stockton history. His 562 points moved him into third all-time on Stockton's scoring list.

Flanders, the NJAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a second-teamer, averaged 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He started all 30 games for the Ospreys, who went 24-6 and reached the Sweet 16 of the national tournament for a second straight year.

Baseball: Kevin Novobilsky was hit a by a pitch with the bases loaded to cap a two-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Osprey's 10-9 win over Washington College in a nonconference game.

Michael Antonucci went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI. Novobilsky hit an RBI double in the eighth inning. Robbie Ford had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Tucker Elder scored the winning run. Andrew Luongo struck out one in a scoreless ninth for the win.

Stockton improved to 9-7, and Washington College fell to 9-8.

Women's lacrosse: Isabella Marinello scored three to lead the Ospreys (8-1) to a 13-2 win over Arcadia (2-6). Margot Costello had two goals and an assist, and Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) and Lilly Alessandro each scored twice. Lexie Jackson (Barnegat), Aubrey Giordano, Lucy Sullivan and Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) each had a goal and an assist.

Emily Deworsop added and assist. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made two saves in almost 48 minutes, and Daniela Elliott made a stop in the other 12-plus.