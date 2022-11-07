Stockton's DJ Campbell a preseason All-American, Ospreys picked to win NJAC

Stockton University junior DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, was chosen to the D3hoops.com Preseason NCAA Division III men's basketball All-America Fifth Team, the Ospreys announced Monday.

Campbell is a key member of a Stockton team that on Monday was named the preseason favorite to win the New Jersey Athletic Conference again, based on a poll by the conference’s 10 coaches. The Ospreys received seven of the 10 first-place votes.

The D3hoops.com Preseason All-American Teams are chosen from the previous year’s All-American and All-Region nominations.

D3hoops.com ranked the Stockton men ninth in the nation in its preseason team poll.

Stockton will start its season this weekend at the Penn State Harrisburg Tip-Off Tournament in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The Ospreys will face a pair of 2022 NCAA Tournament teams in Baruch College (6 p.m. Saturday) and Penn State Harrisburg (3 p.m. Sunday).

Last winter, Campbell had one of the best individual seasons in Stockton history. He was named a National Association of Basketball Coaches First Team All-American, the NABC District 4 Player of the Year, the NJAC Player of the Year, and the Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He was also NJAC First Team, NABC District 4 First Team, D3hoops All-Region 4 First Team, and All-ECAC First Team.

Campbell became Stockton's sixth All-American and was the third Osprey to be named First Team All-American. The others were Carl Cochran in 1997 and Santini Lancioni in 2009. Campbell was the first Stockton player to be chosen NABC District Player of the Year.

He was fourth in D-III in field-goal attempts with 509 and fourth in minutes with 1,066. He was fifth in 3-point field-goal attempts (257), ninth in 3-pointers (93) and points (618), 20th in steals (69) and 21st in field goals (210).

Campbell, a three-time All-Conference honoree, led the NJAC in scoring last season with a 19.9-point average and was second in 3-pointers with an average of three per game. He was third in 3-point field-goal percentage (.362) and fourth in steals (2.2 per game) and free-throw percentage (.820).

He reached the 1,000-point mark for his college career, and his 618 points are the second-highest single-season total in Stockton history. His 93 3-pointers last season are the third highest.

Stockton’s home opener is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 against NJAC rival Rowan University at the Stockton Sports Center.

NJAC poll

Rowan received the other three first-place votes in the NJAC coaches’ preseason poll.

The Profs were followed Montclair State, New Jersey City and Kean universities, respectively, in the poll’s top five. The College of New Jersey was chosen sixth, followed by Ramapo, the dark horse selection. Rutgers-Newark was chosen eighth, William Paterson ninth and Rutgers-Camden 10th.

Stockton went 26-5 last winter and reached the Division III Sweet 16. The Ospreys ranked first in the NJAC last year by outscoring opponents by a plus-10.7 margin. Coach Scott Bittner returns his core group, including Campbell and all-conference players Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Kadian Dawkins.

Flanders, the reigning NJAC Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time all-conference selection, was fifth in the NJAC with 2.1 steals per game and ranked in the top 20 in both points average (11.8) and rebounds average (5.2). Dawkins, an honorable mention selection last year, led all NJAC players with a nearly 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and was fourth in assists with 4.4 per game.

The newcomers include junior college transfers Martin Anguluv, a guard out of Wildwood Catholic Academy and Ranger College in Texas, and Charles Sapp, a center from Hagerstown Community College in Maryland. Other prospects include freshmen Tayvon Gaither, a forward from Lenape High School, and Diante Miles, a guard from Wildwood High School.