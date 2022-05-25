Stockton's Darren Wan, Susann Foley to attend NCAA Career in Sports Forum

Stockton University track and field athletes Susann Foley and Darren Wan are the among 200 athletes across the nation selected to attend the 2022 NCAA Career in Sports Forum in Indianapolis on June 2-5.

The conference will be held at the NCAA National Office and include athletes from all three NCAA divisions. Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, recently graduated Stockton with a master's degree in business administration.

Foley is a junior and majors in exercise science.

The NCAA Career in Sports Forum is a program that allows student-athletes to learn about and explore potential careers in sports, particularly college athletics, a release from Stockton said. The program includes keynote speakers, panels and multiple discussions about selecting athletics as a career path. The event also allows athletes to network and establish connections.

Wan will finish his career this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He will compete in the hammer throw. He qualified for the event last season, and participated in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships in March. Wan has earned four all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors throughout his standout career.

Foley qualified for a spot in the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in the high jump, but the meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has 13 career wins in the high jump and one in the heptathlon.

Wan and Foley are expected to receive All-Region honors, the release said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.