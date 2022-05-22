Stockton's Darren Wan, Keith Holland to compete at national championships

Stockton University men's track and field senior athletes Darren Wan and Keith Holland will complete their successful collegiate careers this week on a national stage.

Wan and Holland are each ranked top 10 in the nation in the hammer throw and pole vault, respectively, and qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held from Thursday to Saturday at The SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Both qualified for the meet last spring, but just missed out on earning All-American status, where an athlete needs to place in the top eight of their event. Holland placed ninth in the pole vault, and Wan was 10th in the hammer throw last year.

“The approach is to have good preparation through this week,” said Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate who will compete in his final meet for the Ospreys. “It’s definitely bittersweet to have my career end at Stockton, but I’m looking to end it the right way.”

Holland recently completed the career sweep in the pole vault at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on May 9. The senior won the event for the eighth straight time (four outdoor and four indoor), earning his eighth career NJAC first-team selection.

The national championship will also be his final meet for Stockton.

"I want to come back and be able to perform properly and do really well," said Holland, 23, of Bayville, Ocean County. "I definitely want some redemption and to come back an All-American."

Holland placed first in the pole vault in the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference championship Thursday. Holland won the event in all the outdoor meets Stockton competed in, except for the Penn Relays. After clearing 4.90 meters in the NJAC Championships, Holland is tied for sixth in the nation.

Reaching the national championship meet again is special, he said.

"It feels good," Holland said. "Hopefully, I can bring back a trophy. Hopefully, I can be an All-American. I would love to win. It still feels awesome. I have been jumping well all this season. I'm going to keep the same mindset and don't do anything dumb. I will come and compete with all I got."

Wan placed second in the hammer throw at the NJAC championships and was named to the NJAC second team. Overall, the Egg Harbor Township resident earned six all-conference accolades (five second team and one honorable mention). He was fifth in the weight throw at the AARTFC Championships.

Wan and Holland have grown very close over the years, and competed together in most of the major meets throughout their careers, Wan said. So, ending their careers at the DIII Championships is very meaningful for the 24-year-old Wan.

“I wouldn’t want to go out with anyone else,” Wan said.

Wan was 10th out of 23 athletes in the hammer throw at the Penn Relays. Going into the national meet this week, Wan's approach is to work on his technique and practice his throws.

"It is a big honor," Wan said. "I’m very excited to get out there and do my best.”

Already competing at the national event last spring and having that experience will be beneficial, because it will help Wan and Holland prepare better and have less nerves, Stockton coach Jayson Resch said.

Both have a great chance to attain All-American status, Resch added.

"I think mentally they are ready," he said. "Physically, they are ready."

Resch called Wan "a different animal," because he competes in multiple events. Wan has helped Stockton recruit some very talented athletes, especially from EHT, such as distance runner Daniel Rodriguez and thrower Mike Carfagno. Resch noted another EHT athlete is committed to join the team next year, Cody Griggs, who placed third in the boys shot put at the Atlantic County Championships on Wednesday.

Wan just graduated with a master's degree in business administration. He will participate in the NCAA Career in Sports Forum in Indianapolis from June 2-5. The event is an annual educational and leadership program.

"Darren has really been the face of (the Stockton throwers). He does a lot and is really good academically," said Resch, noting Wan has a 4.00 GPA. "He is a leader. One of the key leaders for our program."

Resch equally praised Holland, who just graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science. Resch said Holland, who went to Central Regional High School, has also helped recruit and has been a mentor to the underclassmen.

"Keith has been one of those guys who came in here and was able to establish himself very early on in his career and has been a true leader," Resch said.

"Those two leaving, we are going to be feeling it," said Resch, who also coaches cross country at Stockton. "But, because they did such a great job of setting up people below them, we are in a great spot."

Wan and Holland will leave Tuesday and drive about seven hours to Ohio.

“I feel like I put the most amount of effort I could in,” Holland said of his career at Stockton. “It is very meaningful. I had great teammates and coaches to help me along the way. Hopefully I do well at nationals."

Added Wan, “It’s going to be really cool.”

