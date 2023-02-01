Stockton's Dante Poli earns lacrosse preseason honor

Stockton University men’s lacrosse senior Dante Poli was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Preseason All-America second team Wednesday.
This was his third preseason honor.
Poli was also named to the USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-America third team and the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America fourth team. This season, he will lead the Ospreys in the Coastal Lacrosse Conference, which just formed this year.
Poli is third in Stockton’s history in goals (154), assists (124) and points (278). He needs just 14 assists to become the program’s career leader.
Poli is likely to join teammate Luc Swedlund as the only two Stockton players ever to reach the 300-point mark.
Polis was the 2022 Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
