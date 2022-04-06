Stockton's Dante Poli earns another weekly honor

Stockton University men's lacrosse player Dante Poli was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Team of the Week. This was the third time in his career receiving this honor.

Last week, Poli combined for a team-high 19 points (10 assists and nine goals) in wins over Neumann and Montclair State. He had 11 points against Neumann, which was one short of the school record for most in a single game.

Poli was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

This season, he leads Stockton in assists (26) and points (53) and ranks second on the team in goals (27). Poli also leads he CSAC in points (6.63 per game), second in assists (3.25) and third in goals (3.38).

Poli needs just two more points to become the seventh player in program history to reach 200 for his career. Stockton travel to the University of Mary Washington on Saturday.

Women's lacrosse: Michelle Pascrell scored five goals and added two assists to lead Stockton to a 15-11 victory over Moravian University on Wednesday. The Ospreys improved to 5-4.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but the Osprey scored five in the third quarter to take a 12-7 lead. Stockton outshot Moravian 31-24.

Jennifer Toal scored three and had two assists for the Ospreys. Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy), Emily Deworsop and Allie Bremer each scored twice. Casey Shultz had two assists. Pascrell , Meduri and Deworsop each had four draw controls. Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) scored once.

Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made five saves.

Eliza Fantazzi scored three and had two assists for Moravian (5-5).

Stockton hosts Ramapo at 2 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.

Stockton women’s golf: The Ospreys finished sixth out of six scoring teams with a score of 426 at the Ursinus Spring Invitational on Tuesday at Stonewall Golf Club in Elverson, Pennsylvania.

Maggie Brennan led Stockton with a 101, which was 23rd place out of 32 golfers. Ella van Schalkwyk shot a 102, tied for 24th place. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) scored a career-best 108 and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 115.

Alvernia University won the team title with a score of 325. McKylie Boreman of Alvernia and Isabel Trojillo of Marymount University tied for the individual championship, both shooting a four-over-par 74.

