Stockton's Campbell, Wright and Conroy win NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University student-athletes DJ Campbell, Connor Wright and Emma Conroy were chosen for New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors Monday.

Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, was selected the Player of the Week in men’s basketball. Wright, a freshman and a Hammonton graduate, was named the Field Athlete of the Week for men’s indoor track and field. Conroy, also a freshman, was chosen the Rookie of the Week in women’s indoor track and field.

Campbell, a junior who was last winter’s NJAC Player of the Year, averaged 20.5 points to help Stockton win both its games last week. He shot 52.2% from the field (12 of 23) and 86.7% from the foul line (13 of 15). It was the third time in his career that Campbell has been chosen the conference Player of the Week.

Stockton beat visiting Rutgers-Camden University 75-57 on Nov. 30 and rallied to beat Ramapo College 76-72 on Saturday in Mahwah.

Campbell also topped the Ospreys with nine steals (4.5 per game) and averaged 4.5 rebounds per game. He scored 27 points and had five steals against Ramapo.

Wright won the men’s long jump Saturday in a field of 20 with a distance of 6.96 meters at the season-opening TCNJ Open in New York City. He qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships. Wright also tied for sixth place in the high jump with a height of 1.76m.

Conroy won the women’s 400-meter run in 1 minute, 1.42 seconds at the TCNJ Winter Open, topping a field of 19. She also ran a leg of the Stockton women’s 4x400 relay, which placed third among 10 teams in 4:12.34.