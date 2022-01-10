Stockton's Campbell named NJAC Player of the Week

Stockton University’s DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s basketball on Monday.

Campbell received the weekly award for the first time. He was an eight-time NJAC Rookie of the Week as a freshman in 2019-20. Last season, he was an All-NJAC first-team selection.

Campbell averaged 27.5 points per game in two NJAC games last week. The junior tied his career high with 28 points against Kean University on Jan. 5. He followed that with a 27-point performance in a 75-69 victory at William Paterson on Saturday.

Campbell also led the Ospreys with seven steals over the two games and shot 45.9% from the field (17 for 37). He he also hit on 45% in 3-point attempts (9 for 20) plus 80% at the foul line (12 for 15). He averaged 6.5 rebounds per game. Campbell played all but 52 seconds of the 80 minutes in the two games.