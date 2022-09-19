Stockton's Barkley, Kass and Louer win NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University's Jaelyn Barkley, Kayla Kass and Kate Louer were chosen for New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors Monday.

All three received NJAC weekly awards for the first time in their careers.

In women's cross country, Barkley, a sophomore, was named the Runner of the Week. Kass, a freshman, was selected the Rookie of the Week. Louer, a freshman, was named Rookie of the Week in women’s volleyball.

Barkley led Stockton by finishing 17th among 73 runners at the Haverford Main Line Invitational in 18 minutes, 59.7 seconds for 3 miles. Barkley was sixth among NCAA Division III competitors in the race.

Kass finished 21st in 19:18.4 and was Stockton’s third finisher. Barkley and Kass helped the Ospreys place fifth among eight teams overall and third among the five NCAA Division III teams.

Louer had a team-high 67 kills (3.35 per set) and added 49 digs as she helped Stockton win four of its five matches last week. She also added eight aces and seven blocks.

Louer had a career-high 18 kills against Drew in a 3-2 victory Thursday. She also had 18 kills against Cedar Crest on Friday in another 3-2 win. The freshman also set career bests against Drew with 14 digs and four blocks.

For the season, Louer began this week ranked sixth in the NJAC in points (3.65 per set), seventh in kills (3.12 per set) and ninth in hitting percentage (.242).

Stockton (5-4) will begin NJAC volleyball play at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a match at defending conference champion Rowan University. The Stockton women’s cross country team will compete next in the Paul Short Run on Sept. 30 at Lehigh University.

Men’s soccer: Stockton beat host Centenary College 7-1 on Sunday in Hackettstown. The Ospreys (6-1-1) extended their unbeaten streak to six games. Peter Kozlej led the Ospreys with two goals and an assist.

Stockton’s Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep) opened the scoring with a goal in the 20th minute, and Paul Bechtelheimer assisted. Kozlej scored four minutes later, and Lincoln Ormsby added a goal on a header in the 28th minute. Mohammed Bangoura made it 4-0 in the 37th minute, and Kozlej added his second goal before halftime.

Drew Greenblatt and Ethan Leacott each scored for the Ospreys in the second half, and Centenary (0-4-2) scored once. Liam Brett was in goal for 45 minutes for Stockton, and three other Ospreys spent time in goal in the second half. Jack Gabler had the only Stockton save in the game.