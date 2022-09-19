 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Knights of The Raritan

Stockton's Barkley, Kass and Louer win NJAC weekly awards

  • 0

Stockton University's  Jaelyn Barkley, Kayla Kass and Kate Louer were chosen for New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly honors Monday.

All three received NJAC weekly awards for the first time in their careers.

In women's cross country, Barkley, a sophomore, was named the Runner of the Week. Kass, a freshman, was selected the Rookie of the Week. Louer, a freshman, was named Rookie of the Week in women’s volleyball.

Barkley led Stockton by finishing 17th among 73 runners at the Haverford Main Line Invitational in 18 minutes, 59.7 seconds for 3 miles. Barkley was sixth among NCAA Division III competitors in the race.

Kass finished 21st in 19:18.4 and was Stockton’s third finisher. Barkley and Kass helped the Ospreys place fifth among eight teams overall and third among the five NCAA Division III teams.

People are also reading…

Louer had a team-high 67 kills (3.35 per set) and added 49 digs as she helped Stockton win four of its five matches last week. She also added eight aces and seven blocks.

Louer had a career-high 18 kills against Drew in a 3-2 victory Thursday. She also had 18 kills against Cedar Crest on Friday in another 3-2 win. The freshman also set career bests against Drew with 14 digs and four blocks.

For the season, Louer began this week ranked sixth in the NJAC in points (3.65 per set), seventh in kills (3.12 per set) and ninth in hitting percentage (.242).

Stockton (5-4) will begin NJAC volleyball play at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a match at defending conference champion Rowan University. The Stockton women’s cross country team will compete next in the Paul Short Run on Sept. 30 at Lehigh University.

Men’s soccer: Stockton beat host Centenary College 7-1 on Sunday in Hackettstown. The Ospreys (6-1-1) extended their unbeaten streak to six games. Peter Kozlej led the Ospreys with two goals and an assist.

Stockton’s Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep) opened the scoring with a goal in the 20th minute, and Paul Bechtelheimer assisted. Kozlej scored four minutes later, and Lincoln Ormsby added a goal on a header in the 28th minute. Mohammed Bangoura made it 4-0 in the 37th minute, and Kozlej added his second goal before halftime.

Drew Greenblatt and Ethan Leacott each scored for the Ospreys in the second half, and Centenary (0-4-2) scored once. Liam Brett was in goal for 45 minutes for Stockton, and three other Ospreys spent time in goal in the second half. Jack Gabler had the only Stockton save in the game.

+5 
Barkley headshot

Barkley

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+5 
Kass headshot

Kass

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+5 
Louer headshot

Louer

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News