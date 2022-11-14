Stockton's Barkley and Kass win NJAC weekly awards, six are All-Region

Stockton University won both New Jersey Athletic Conference women’s cross country weekly awards Monday: Jaelyn Barkley was selected the Runner of the Week and freshman Kayla Kass was named the Rookie of the Week.

Barkley, Kass and teammates Guinevere Kennedy and Jessie Klenk were also chosen for the All-Metro Region team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The association also selected the Ospreys’ Cooper Knorr and Erik Ackerman for the men’s All-Metro Region team.

Klenk was named All-Region for the second straight year. The other five Ospreys received All-Region honors for the first time.

All-Region honors went to the top 35 finishers in the men’s and women’s races at the NCAA Division III Metro Regionals that were held Saturday at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Led by its six All-Region runners, both Stockton teams produced their best finishes ever. The women’s team finished third among 24 teams. The men’s team placed eighth in its race.

Barkley earned her second NJAC Runner of the Week award for finishing seventh in a field of 170 runners in the 6K women’s race in 23 minutes, 27 seconds. She was the top NJAC finisher.

Kass finished 16th in 24:05. The freshman’s list of honors includes NJAC Rookie of the Year, NJAC First Team and now a three-time NJAC Rookie of the Week.

Barkley became only the third female in Stockton history, and the first since Alicia Belko in 2017, to qualify for the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, which will be held Saturday in Lansing, Michigan. She was previously named to the NJAC First Team.

Klenk, a senior, finished 29th in the women’s race in 24:25. Kennedy, a freshman, placed 35th in 24:35. Both runners were NJAC Second Team this season.

Knorr was 10th among 176 runners in the 8K men’s race in 26:07 and became the first Stockton men’s runner to qualify for the NCAA Championships since Abad Akhtar in 2010. Knorr’s 10th-place tied Akhtar for the best finish ever by a Stockton man at the Regionals. Like Barkley, senior Knorr was an NJAC First Team selection and earned one NJAC Runner of the Week award this season.

Ackerman finished 26th in the men’s race in 26:44. In addition to earning All-Region, Ackerman also was an NJAC Second Team selection this fall.

Men’s rowing: The men’s club team competed in the Frostbite Regatta on Saturday and dominated the Bill Braxton Memorial Regatta on Sunday. Both events were held in Mercer County.

The Ospreys finished first in all three college races it entered at the Braxton Regatta, bringing home the Bill Braxton Memorial Regatta Trophy for the first time in the program’s history. The event completed Stockton’s fall season.

The varsity four, consisting of stroke Colin Fair (St. Augustine Prep), Dan Woods, Matt DiDia, bow Jared Russo (Vineland) and coxswain Ronina Borja (Atlantic City), won the 2,000-meter race in 7:26. The Ospreys finished 14 seconds ahead of second-place Stony Brook College (New York) to earn the Braxton trophy.

The freshman/novice four, which included stroke Angel Pena (Mainland Regional), Ryan Jones (Cedar Creek), Pat Sharp (St. Augustine), bow Liam Deibert (Absegami) and coxswain Aiden Flynn (Barnegat), won a four-boat race by 16 seconds in 8:02.16.

The freshman/novice eight won by 40 seconds in 7:39. The University of Scranton finished second. The Ospreys’ crew consisted of stroke Nate Del Ross (Cedar Creek), Pena, Mike Boyle (Egg Harbor Township), Jones, Sharp, Ryan Sullivan (St. Augustine), Justin Ferrell, bow Lane Richards and coxswain Hunter Chuako.

At the Frostbite Regatta, the men’s varsity eight placed third among four crews in 6:48. The Ospreys finished behind LaSalle University and Loyola (Maryland) and ahead of the University of Maryland. The crew included stroke Russo, Woods, Fair, Jones, Steve Costello (Mainland), Nate Courtney, DiDia and Deibert.

The varsity four, which had the same crew as Sunday’s, finished third in a field of five crews in 7:20, behind LaSalle and Lafayette and ahead of Loyola and The College of New Jersey.