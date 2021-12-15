 Skip to main content
Stockton's Alexandria Palumbo earns another postseason honor
STOCKTON

Alexandria Palumbo

Stockton University field hockey player Alexandria Palumbo was named to the Synapse Sports All-Rookie Team on Wednesday.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

The freshman was also named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team and National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region IV second team.

Palumbo scored 10 goals for 20 points, both the second-most on the team. The Mantua, Gloucester County, resident became the seventh player in program history to finish with double-digit goals in a single season. Palumbo also tied for the team lead and ranked fourth in the NJAC with three defensive saves.

Palumbo finished second on team in shots (51) and shots on goal (29). The Clearview Regional High School graduate scored at least one goal in six of the last seven games this season, including the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Montclair State on Oct. 23.

Palumbo was named NJAC Rookie of the Week once this season.

Alexandria Palumbo headshot

PALUMBO 

Stockton University field hockey player Alexandria Palumbo

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

