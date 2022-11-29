Stockton's Alexandria Palumbo again makes All-Region field hockey second team

Stockton University’s Alexandria Palumbo was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s All-Region IV Second Team for the second straight year Monday.
The sophomore midfielder became the first player in the program’s 20-year history to be chosen NFHCA All-Region twice. She led Stockton this fall with six goals and 14 points, and her six defensive saves are tied for the second most in a single season in program history. The six defensive saves, all of which came late in the season, also were tied for the most in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Palumbo scored two game-winning goals (tied for the team lead) and had two assists this year. She scored in four of Stockton’s last six games.
In her two years at Stockton, Palumbo has scored 16 goals and gotten two assists in 31 games for 34 points. She has made the NJAC First Team both years.
