Stockton's Abraham, Lum, Petrolia receive NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University track & field athletes Shahyan Abraham, Gavin Lum and Emma Petrolia were selected for New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards on Monday.

The three Ospreys won events at the Ursinus Bow Tie Invitational on Friday. The Stockton women’s team tied for first place out of 11 teams, and the men were second out of 12.

Abraham, a senior, was chosen the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second time in her career. Lum, a freshman and a Southern Regional High School graduate, was selected the Men’s Track and Field Rookie of the Week. Freshman Petrolia was named the Women’s Track and Field Rookie of the Week.

Abraham won the women’s shot put in a field of 38 competitors with a career-best toss of 12.93 meters. Abraham’s throw put her in 10th place in NCAA Division III for the season. The victory was Abraham’s sixth in her career and her second of the season. She also placed second in the weight throw (14.22m).

Lum won the men's 60-meter hurdles in 8.91 seconds for his first collegiate victory. He ran the top time of 8.53 in the preliminaries. The freshman also ran a leg of the third-place 4x400 relay (3:39.7).

Petrolia was second in the women’s triple jump (10.46m) and ran a leg for the winning 4x400 relay team (4:18.54).

The men and women won’t compete until the TCNJ Lions Indoor Invitational on Jan. 14 at the New York Armory.