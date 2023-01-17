Stockton's Abraham, Conroy and Wright earn NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University’s Shahyan Abraham, Emma Conroy and Connor Wright received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.

All three members of the Osprey’s indoor track and field teams earned awards for the second time this season.

Abraham, a senior, was named the women’s Field Athlete of the Week after her toss of 17.15 meters in the weight throw at the TCNJ Lions Indoor Invitational in New York. The distance set a Stockton record by more than half a meter. In a field of 15, Abraham was second only to a competitor from NCAA Division I Rutgers University.

Abraham’s weight throw distance broke the 12-year-old school record of 16.49m by Mahogany Mitchell. The toss was the sixth best this season in Division III. Abraham also finished fifth in a field of 16 in the shot put with a throw of 12.73m. She ranks first in the NJAC in both events. She has been chosen the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week three times in her career.

Conroy, a freshman, was named the women’s Rookie of the Week after she placed 11th among 40 overall in the 400 meters at the same meet in a personal-best 1 minute, 0.69 seconds. Conroy finished second among the 17 D-III runners. She also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay that finished in 4:12.09, Stockton’s fastest time of the season.

Conroy was also chosen the Rookie of the Week on Dec. 5.

Wright, a freshman and a Hammonton High School graduate, was named the men’s Rookie of the Week after finishing third in the triple jump with a distance of 13.95m. The event had 16 competitors, and Wright was first among eight from D-III. He also placed 11th in a field of 28 overall in the long jump with a distance of 6.58m, second best among eight from D-III.

Wright was selected the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week on Dec. 5.