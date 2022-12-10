Stockton women's win 2nd straight game, defeat William Paterson

Lauren Winant scored a career-high 11 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 51-38 victory over William Paterson in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday in Galloway Township.

The freshman added eight rebounds.

Stockton led 16-10 after the first quarter and outscored William Paterson 17-8 in the second. Madison LaRosa finished with 10 points and four assists for the Ospreys, who improved to 8-2 (3-2 NJAC). The Ospreys have won four of their last five games.

Adriyana Jennings scored seven to go with four assists in the win. Imene Fathi (Wildwood H.S.) had six points, three rebounds and two assists. Emma Morrone, Ikechi Wokocha (Absegami) and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) each scored five. Wokocha added five rebounds.

Men's basketball: DJ Campbell scored a game-high 21 to lead Stockton to a 76-63 victory over visiting William Paterson in an NJAC game. The Vineland graduate added three assists and two rebounds.

The Ospreys improved to 8-1 (4-1 NJAC). Kadian Dawkins scored 18 to go with four steals and four rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) led with 10 rebounds and scored nine. Jonathan Azoroh scored eight and had five rebounds.

Ky Flanders (Wildwood) scored seven to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Milo De Los Santos scored six and had three rebounds.

Stockton led 37-28 at halftime. The Osprey trailed 20-14 but tied the game 26-26. After that, Stockton went on an 11-2 run to close out the first half. William Paterson cut its deficit to 48-47, but the Ospreys again went on a large run, extending its lead to 64-51.

Indoor track and field: Shahyan Abraham finished first the shot put (12.93 meters) as the Stockton women's team tied for first among 11 squads at the Bow Tie Invitational at Ursinus College on Friday.

Abraham was also second in the weight throw (14.22).

Stockton's Jessie Klenk won the won the mile run in 5 minutes, 33.73 seconds. Freshman Madelyn Valasek placed second (5:34.13). Madison Fey tied for first in the pole vault (2.90). Meredith O'Donnell, Emma Conroy, Emma Petrolia and Gabriella Collins won the 4x400 (4:18.54).

In the men's meet, Stockton finished second among 12 teams.

The Ospreys' Carson Latham won the 200 run (22.96) and was third in the 60 (7.13). Freshmen Connor Wright (Hammonton) won the long jump (6.83), and Gavin Lum (Southern Regional) earned his first career victory in the 60 hurdles (8.91). Luke McBrearty (Hammonton) tied for first in the pole vault (4.10).