Stockton women's volleyball wins, loses

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team split a pair of home matches on Saturday, beating Arcadia University 3-1 and losing to Drew University 3-1.
The scores against Arcadia were 27-25, 21-25, 25-14 and 25-23. Haley Green led the Ospreys (7-6-1) with 18 kills, and Camille De La Torre and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) added 13 and 10 kills, respectively.
Drew defeated Stockton with scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-23. Green topped the Ospreys with 18 kills, and Aubrey Rentzel added 11 assists and 13 digs.
Women’s soccer: The host Ospreys (5-4-1) lost to Rutgers-Newark 4-1 in the first New Jersey Athletic Conference game for both teams.
The Scarlet Raiders (5-5-1) scored one goal in the first half and three in the second before Stockton’s Erica Dietz scored in the 86th minute off an assist by Grace Tecce. Stockton’s Megan Brady made three saves, and Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) had one.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.