STOCKTON

Stockton women's volleyball wins, loses

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team split a pair of home matches on Saturday, beating Arcadia University 3-1 and losing to Drew University 3-1.

The scores against Arcadia were 27-25, 21-25, 25-14 and 25-23. Haley Green led the Ospreys (7-6-1) with 18 kills, and Camille De La Torre and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) added 13 and 10 kills, respectively.

Drew defeated Stockton with scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-23. Green topped the Ospreys with 18 kills, and Aubrey Rentzel added 11 assists and 13 digs.

Women’s soccer: The host Ospreys (5-4-1) lost to Rutgers-Newark 4-1 in the first New Jersey Athletic Conference game for both teams.

The Scarlet Raiders (5-5-1) scored one goal in the first half and three in the second before Stockton’s Erica Dietz scored in the 86th minute off an assist by Grace Tecce. Stockton’s Megan Brady made three saves, and Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) had one.

