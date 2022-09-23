 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan
STOCKTON VOLLEYBALL

Stockton women's volleyball sweeps New Jersey City

The Stockton University women's volleyball team beat visiting New Jersey City University 3-0 on Thursday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.

The Ospreys won with sets of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-14.

Stockton improved to 6-5 overall and 1-1 NJAC. The Gothic Knights dropped to 6-4 on the season and 1-2 in the conference.

Kate Louer led Stockton with 11 kills and had nine digs. Haley Green had 10 kills, and Camille De La Torre contributed eight.

Aubrey Rentzel had a match-high 18 assists, plus two aces and seven digs, and Regan Mendick added 10 assists and two aces. Molly Engs had 10 digs and six assists, and Jayla Rolle had two blocks and two aces.

For New Jersey City, Paola Toledo led with five kills, Sydney Lore added 10 assists, and Katrina Nguyendon had 11 digs.

