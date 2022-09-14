Stockton women's volleyball sweeps Cabrini

The Stockton University women's volleyball team beat Cabrini 3-0 on Tuesday night in a nonconference matchup.
The Ospreys won with set scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.
Haley Green had a team-leading and career-high 19 kills for the Ospreys.
Teleyah Witherspoon had five kills, four blocks and two aces, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) had five kills and two blocks. Kate Louer added seven kills.
Also for Stockton, Aubrey Rentzel had a team-high 22 assists, and Regan Mendick had nine. Molly Eng had a team-high 15 digs, Paige Ania had nine, and Mendick added eight.
The Ospreys (2-2) will next host Drew at 7 p.m. Thursday. Cabrini fell to 3-4.
