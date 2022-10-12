Stockton women's volleyball rallies to beat Kean

The Stockton University women's volleyball team dropped the first set but won the next three to beat visiting Kean University 3-1 Tuesday in a key New Jersey Athletic Conference match.

The scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-18. The victory was the Ospreys' fifth in a row.

Stockton improved to 12-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Kean (10-8 overall) lost for the first time in the NJAC and is now 4-1 in the conference.

Haley Green and Camille De La Torre each had 13 kills for the Ospreys, and Kate Louer had 12. Aubrey Rentzel added 24 assists and 13 digs, and Molly Eng contributed 19 digs, three aces and three assists. Regan Mendick had 19 assists and eight digs, and Jayla Rolle added nine blocks.

For the Cougars, Ashley Smith had a match-high 19 kills, Kylie Brua added 32 assists and 10 digs, and Sian Seeger had 25 digs.

Field hockey: William Paterson University beat host Stockton 2-1 in overtime Tuesday in an NJAC game in Galloway Township. Adrian Dieckman scored the game-winner on a tip-in for the Pioneers at 1 minute, 3 seconds into the extra period.

William Paterson earned its first NJAC win to improve to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Ospreys fell to 6-6 overall (0-3 NJAC).

William Paterson's Megan Hoopes scored to make it 1-0 in the second quarter. Hoopes later assisted on the winning goal. Stockton's Makenna LeHenaff tied it on a corner with three seconds left in the first half, after the insert from Kirsten Bailey.

Pioneers goalie Courtney Hartzel made seven saves. Stockton's Kylie Mitchell had two saves.