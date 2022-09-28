Stockton women's volleyball gives Allison Walker her 400th win

The Stockton University women's volleyball team beat visiting Montclair State 3-0 Tuesday to give Ospreys coach Allison Walker her 400th career victory.

Stockton won with set scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-17 and improved to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Walker is in her 17th season as Stockton's coach and is 400-151 in a career that includes 11 New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships and 10 NCAA Tournament berths.

Haley Green had 16 kills and two blocks for Stockton, and Kate Louer had 14 kills and 13 digs. Regan Mendyk led in assists with 23, Molly Eng added 12 digs, five assists and two aces, and Aubrey Rentzel contributed 14 assists and two aces. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) had eight kills, Teleyah Witherspoon added four blocks, and Paige Anania had 10 digs.

For Montclair, Leah Higgins led with 10 kills, Delaney St. Pierre added 15 assists, and Emma Hatcher had 15 digs. The Red Hawks fell to 5-8 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.

Women's golf: Stockton were third out of three teams with a score of 443 at the seven-team Ursinus Fall Invitational in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Bloomsburg University, an NCAA Division II team, won (335), and Ursinus was second (439).

Ella van Schalkwyk led Stockton with a 94, putting her in a three-way tie for ninth place out of 21 golfers. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 102 for 13th place, and Maggie Brennan scored a 108 for 17th place. Serena Su (Atlantic City) had a 139.

Field hockey: Stockton saw its five-game winning streak end as Widener beat the Ospreys 2-0 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Juliana Sanchez and Makenzie Adamson both scored in the second quarter for Widener (8-2). Alexandria Palumbo had three of Stockton's seven shots.

Lilly Rejrat made three saves for Widener, and Kylie Mitchell made two saves for Stockton (6-4).