Stockton women's volleyball beats Rutgers-Camden 3-0

The Stockton University women's volleyball team swept visiting Rutgers-Camden University 3-0 on Tuesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys won with set scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-9.

The win put Stockton at 18-7 overall and 7-1 in the NJAC. The Scarlet Raptors fell to 13-14, including 4-4 in the conference.

Stockton's Haley Green had a match-high 16 kills. Freshman Kate Louer added nine kills, and Teleyah Witherspoon had eight kills and two blocks. Aubrey Rentzel contributed 23 assists and nine digs, and freshman Paige Anania had 16 digs, three aces and four assists. Molly Eng had eight digs, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) added five kills and two blocks.

For Rutgers-Camden, Dyamond Free had eight kills and three blocks, Brinn Hassan added 19 assists and eight digs, and Cierra McCrae had 12 digs.

Stockton will be the No. 2 seed in next week's NJAC Tournament.

Women's golf: The Ospreys ended their fall season with a 358-465 loss to host Drew University in the Ranger Cup at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown.

Ella Van Schalkwyk finished third out of 11 golfers with an 18-hole score of 98 to lead Stockton. She had two pars. Maggie Brennan tied for fourth with a 101 and had three pars. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) finished seventh with a 120. Serena Su (Atlantic City) shot a 146. Lauren Youngblood had a 148.

Stockton will resume in the spring semester.

Field hockey: Stockton lost 3-2 to Albright in a nonconference game Monday. The Ospreys, who started the season 6-2, suffered their eighth straight loss.

Freshman Kirsten Bailey scored early in the first quarter to give the Ospreys (6-10) a 1-0 lead. It was her fourth goal of the season. The Lions tied the game 22 minutes later, and the score was 1-1 at halftime.

Albright scored again the the third quarter to go up 2-1, but two minutes later Alexandria Palumbo scored off an assist from Ameera Bilgrami to tie the game 2-2, which remained the score after three quarters. Albright's Lamya Mejias scored with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Stockton goalie Kylie Mitchell made five saves.

The Ospreys will conclude their regular season Saturday.