Stockton women's varsity four tops Division III at Head of the Schuylkill

The Stockton University women’s rowing team ended its fall season with an impressive showing Saturday at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta in Philadelphia.

The Ospreys were led by their varsity four, which finished first among nine NCAA Division III crews.

The Stockton varsity four, which included Anna Bailey, Amber Hartzell, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek H.S.), Emily Culmone (Ocean City) and coxswain Kelley Mason, finished in 15 minutes, 34.082 seconds. The crew placed 28th out of 52 crews overall.

The varsity eight placed fourth out of 12 D-III crews in 14:13.677, and overall was 27th out of 46 crews. Bailey, Hartzell, DelRoss and Culmone were all part of the crew, and the others were Madelyn Schina, Emily Latshaw, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit), Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

In the novice four division, the Ospreys finished second out of seven Division III crews in 16:02.109 and seventh out of 22 overall. Baldwin and Timm were part of the crew, and the others were Jarah Higbee (Mainland Regional), Molly Carlton (Mainland) and coxswain Emma Loro.

The Stockton novice eight placed second out of five Division III crews in 16:23.130 and overall finished 12th out of 16. The Ospreys crew included Gabriella Bates, Erin O’Brien, Marissa Martinelli, Emily Little, Lexi Kripetz, Emma Dyrsten, Reese Weirick, Ashley Truesdell and coxswain Lydia Pool.