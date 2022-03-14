Stockton women's tennis wins two in Hilton Head

The Stockton University women’s tennis team won two matches Sunday, beating SUNY Genesco and Webster University, both scores 7-2, in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Elena Nunez, Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Audrey van Schalkwyk each went 4-0 on the day for the Ospreys, who improved to 5-0.

Pasquale, a freshman, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s tennis Monday.

Sarb Devi (Absegami) and Kierstyn Fenimore each won singles matches against Genesco, The doubles teams of Nunez and van Schalkwyk, and Pasquale and Brynn Bowman each won 8-2.

Fenimore, Pasquale, Devi, Nunez and van Schalkwyk each won singles matches against Webster, and the same Ospreys doubles teams also won.

Stockton softball: The Ospreys (3-1) split the first two games of the spring break trip in Florida Sunday, losing 6-5 in 11 innings to North Central College and beating Washington College 6-4, in Leesburg, Florida.

Against North Central (3-0), Brianna Segnella and Michaela Luyber each went 2 for 5 with a double.

Megan Dignam, Jenna Patterson and Kayla Posten each had two hits against Washington College (2-2). Stevie Unger pitched a complete game and struck out seven for the win.

