The Stockton University women's tennis team returned seven players this season, so coach Harry Silverstein was confident the Ospreys would have success.

That is exactly what happened.

Stockton finished with a 12-5 record, the third-highest wins total in the program's 22-season history and the most since 2012-13. That total might have been higher but three matches were canceled. The Ospreys earned the third seed in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament, and advanced to the semifinals, which they lost to New Jersey City on Wednesday.

The Ospreys opened the spring season by going undefeated and winning all five of their matches at the Hilton Head Tournament in South Carolina. It was the first time Stockton accomplished that in program history.

"Most of the teams down there are very competitive," Silverstein said Friday.

"I'm very happy," Silverstein said of the season. "We have a very strong team."

One of those talented players is captain Sophia Pasquale, a 2021 Holy Spirit High School graduate who also played softball and basketball for the Spartans. Playing third singles for the Ospreys this season, she finished with 13 wins, tied with Audrey van Schalkwyk for the most on the team. Pasquale and van Schalkwyk also were frequent partners at second doubles.

"I definitely can say I had a good season. I had a very talented team, as well. So, it was nice to have all of them to help me out and get those wins as a team," said Pasquale, 20, of Galloway Township, on Friday. "So, that was awesome."

In the fall, the Ospreys played three team matches and competed in the Goucher Invitational. Pasquale went 2-3 in her singles matches. After the winter break, Pasquale won all her matches at the early-season Hilton Head tournament, which provided momentum for the rest of the season. She went 11-3 in the spring, including winning 10 of 11 matches from March 12 to April 15.

Along with Pasquale, Brynn Bowman (Ocean City), Sarb Devi (Absegami), Lily Muir, Jenna Bryszewski, Kierstyn Fenimore and van Schalkwyk returned. Devi and Muir were named to the all-NJAC singles and doubles teams Thursday.

Fenimore missed the entire fall season after being in a car accident. Her vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer, and she was in very bad shape, Silverstein said. However, she recovered quickly and had nine wins at sixth doubles.

"She is lucky to be alive," said Silverstein, adding she is still on medication for concussions. "She is a miracle. She is a miracle walking around."

Muir and Devi, both juniors, were the top two singles players for the Ospreys and were partners at first doubles. Muir went 3-3 in her six NJAC matches at first singles. Devi went 3-2 against conference opponents at second singles. Overall, Devi won eight times in singles this season. As doubles partners, the duo earned six victories.

"It was really nice to have those returning players because we already had that chemistry," said Pasquale, who is close friends with Muir and Devi. "It was nice to have them all in the same court as me."

Pasquale and Devi knew each other from high school and trained together, but never played against each other, Pasquale said. When Pasquale committed to Stockton when Devi was a freshman, the two were "psyched," Pasquale said.

"We always wanted to play on each other's team, but never got the chance because we went to different high schools," said Pasquale.

Freshman Carlee Cristella led Stockton with 12 doubles wins.

"I knew we would be just as good, if not better, than last year, (when Stockton finished 11-4)," said Pasquale, adding Silverstein and assistant coach Jack Sorensen knowledge brought "a lot to the table."

Stockton's future

As of right now, Stockton will only lose Bowman and van Schalkwyk to graduation, Silverstein said.

"Next year, we will be better," Silverstein said, expressing confidence in the returning players as well as the ones who will join the program.

Added Pasquale, "It's very exciting because I know how much potential our team has and how much potential I have, personally. I'm looking forward to getting back on the court and coming back stronger next year.

"I think our team next year will be great and make Stockton a great program."