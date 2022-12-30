Stockton women's team loses to St. Joseph's

The St. Joseph’s College-Long Island women’s basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Stockton University 66-56 Friday at the NYU Holiday Classic in Brooklyn, New York.
Stockton led 43-42 after three quarters.
The Ospreys dropped to 8-4 . St. Joseph’s upped its season mark to 5-3.
Stockton’s Madison LaRosa scored a season-high 20 points and had five rebounds.
Emma Morrone added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals, and Adriyana Jennings contributed eight points and 12 rebounds. Imene Fathi, a Wildwood High School graduate, had five points, five rebounds and three assists.
Madison Dulude scored five points and got 10 rebounds. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) and Alexa Zambino each scored three points, and Lauren Winant had four assists.
St. Joseph’s Lanyah Ford led all scorers with 28 points and added 12 rebounds and two steals. Alyssa Adomaites scored 17 points and had five rebounds, and Catherine Siounis added 11 points and seven rebounds.
