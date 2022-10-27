 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON

Stockton women's soccer ties unbeaten Rowan, set to start NJAC tourney Saturday

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women's soccer team finished its regular season Wednesday with a scoreless tie against Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

The Profs (11-0-4, 7-0-2 NJAC) are the 19th-ranked ranked 19th team in the United Soccer Coaches Association Division III poll. By tying the game, the Ospreys (8-7-5, 3-3-3) prevented Rowan from finishing in first place in the conference. 

Freshman goalkeeper Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit High School) made eight saves to earn her third shutout of her rookie campaign. The Ospreys were outshot 18-2, and freshman Logan Shaw had the only shot on goal for the team. Grace Tecce had the other shot.

Sophia Drea made some defensive stops for Stockton.

The Osprey earned the sixth seed in the upcoming NJAC Tournament, which starts Saturday. Stockton will travel to third-seeded The College of New Jersey.

People are also reading…

Men's soccer: Rowan scored three goals in the second half en route to a 4-0 victory over Stockton in an NJAC game. The Profs improved to 9-5-4 (4-3-2). The Ospreys fell to 10-6-3 (2-5-2).

Rowan led 1-0 at halftime. Liam Brett made four saves for Stockton, which was outshot 21-4. Brendan Deal had two shots.

Stockton did not make the NJAC Tournament. Rowan earned the third seed and will host New Jersey City University on Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

First and Ten: Oct. 29-29 High School Football Playoff Preview

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News