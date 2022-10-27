Stockton women's soccer ties unbeaten Rowan, set to start NJAC tourney Saturday

The Stockton University women's soccer team finished its regular season Wednesday with a scoreless tie against Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

The Profs (11-0-4, 7-0-2 NJAC) are the 19th-ranked ranked 19th team in the United Soccer Coaches Association Division III poll. By tying the game, the Ospreys (8-7-5, 3-3-3) prevented Rowan from finishing in first place in the conference.

Freshman goalkeeper Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit High School) made eight saves to earn her third shutout of her rookie campaign. The Ospreys were outshot 18-2, and freshman Logan Shaw had the only shot on goal for the team. Grace Tecce had the other shot.

Sophia Drea made some defensive stops for Stockton.

The Osprey earned the sixth seed in the upcoming NJAC Tournament, which starts Saturday. Stockton will travel to third-seeded The College of New Jersey.

Men's soccer: Rowan scored three goals in the second half en route to a 4-0 victory over Stockton in an NJAC game. The Profs improved to 9-5-4 (4-3-2). The Ospreys fell to 10-6-3 (2-5-2).

Rowan led 1-0 at halftime. Liam Brett made four saves for Stockton, which was outshot 21-4. Brendan Deal had two shots.

Stockton did not make the NJAC Tournament. Rowan earned the third seed and will host New Jersey City University on Saturday.