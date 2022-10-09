 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON

Stockton women's soccer shuts out William Paterson

Riley Finnegan's first-half goal was enough for the Stockton University women's soccer team in a 1-0 win over William Paterson in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

Finnegan scored in the 22nd minute, and Erica Fietz had the assist. Morgan Keil had the shutout without making a save.

Keil's job was made pretty simple Saturday, as the Ospreys' defense, led by defender Carlie Vetrini, Sophia Drea, Kylee Alvarez (Absegami H.S.) and Kendra Cirino did allow a single shot by the Pioneers.

Stockton (6-6-2 overall, 1-2-1 NJAC) will next host The College of New Jersey at 7 p.m. Wednesday. William Paterson fell to 1-8-4 (0-4-0 NJAC).

Women's tennis: The Ospreys participated in the Goucher Invitational in Towson, Maryland, on Saturday. Audrey van Schalkwyk was runner-up in singles flight D. She won 4-0, 4-0 in the first round, and 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals before losing 4-6, 3-6 in the final.

Sarb Devi (Absegami) won 4-1, 4-2 in the first round but lost in the semis. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Carlee Cristella won their first round flight A doubles match 4-0, 4-0 but lost in the semis. Jenna Bryszewksi won a consolation match in singles flight D 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

Stockton will wrap up the fall portion of its season at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 against Baruch College in Flushing, New York.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

