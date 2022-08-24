Stockton women's soccer ranked 4th in NJAC Preseason Poll

After a strong campaign in 2021, the Stockton University women's soccer team is ranked fourth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, which is voted on by the league's 10 head coaches.

The Ospreys will open their season against St. Joseph's College Long Island at 3 p.m. Sept. 1 in Patchogue, New York.

The College of New Jersey, which captured the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament finals, is ranked first in the conference and expected repeat as champs. The Lions had nine first-place votes.

TCNJ also enters the season ranked second in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

Last season, the Ospreys went 15-6-3, captured the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the NJAC semifinals, losing 2-0 to TCNJ. Stockton also won the ECAC title in (1993, 1999 and 2002-04).

Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.), a three time all-conference player, returns for a fifth year. Last season, the forward/midfielder led the NJAC in assists (nine) and tied for the conference lead in points (23). Williams was named to the NJAC first team, the United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV second team and ECAC All-Tournament team.

Sophomores Emily Hauck and Sophia Drea, who both earned all-conference honors in 2021, also return. Drea, who was named to the NJAC second team, started all 22 games in the backfield. The defender also scored twice and had an assist. Hauck, an NJAC honorable mention, scored four goals to go with four assists, which was the second-most on the team. The midfielder was the ECAC Tournament MVP.

Rookies Jess Lefkop and Logan Shaw are expected to make an immediate contribution. The Ospreys coach is Nick Juengert, who will enter his 20th season and has a 256-114-48 record. His teams have had 12 or more wins in 17 of his 19 seasons.

Rowan earned one first-place vote and is ranked second. The Profs advanced to the NJAC final, losing in penalty kicks to TCNJ. Rowan also features freshman Olivia Giordano (Millville), who was a first-team Press All-Star in 2021. Montclair State, which is ranked third, returns most of its key players from last season, including NJAC Offensive Player of the Year Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional).

Kean is ranked fifth, while Rutgers-Camden and William Paterson are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Rutgers-Newark, ranked eighth, was voted as the dark horse, or the team to watch this season. Ramapo and New Jersey City University are ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.