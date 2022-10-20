Stockton women's soccer play to 3-3 tie with Rutgers-Camden

Emily Hauck scored two goals as the Stockton University women's soccer tied Rutgers-Camden 3-3 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys (7-7-4, 2-3-2 NJAC) led 3-0 at halftime.

Erica Dietz scored off a header in the second minute. The goal was assisted by Sophia Drea. Hauck then scored her first goal off an assist from Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) in the 19th minute. Seventy seconds later, Hauck scored again to extend the Ospreys' lead to 3-0.

Rutgers-Camden cut its deficit to 3-2 in the first 6 minutes of the second half. Maggie Horn scored late in the half to tie the game for the Scarlet Raptors.

There are no longer overtimes in any of the three NCAA divisions, so the game ended in a tie after 90 minutes.

Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made three saves for Stockton.

Men's soccer: Stockton (10-4-3, 2-3-2 NJAC) and Rutgers-Camden (6-7-5, 3-2-2) played to a scoreless tie. The Ospreys were looking to climb the standings, but a tie left them

outside playoff position with two regular-season games remaining.

Stockton outshot the Scarlet Raptors 18-6, including 7-1 on net. Aiden Hoenisch and Sean O'Leary each had four shots for the Ospreys. Brendan Deal had two scoring chances, but was stopped after a diving save by Scarlet Raptors' goalkeeper Sean Boen.

Stockton goaltender Liam Brett made one save to earn his sixth shutout of the season.

Field hockey: The College of New Jersey scored at least one goal in each quarter en route to a 5-0 victory over Stockton in a NJAC game.

The Ospreys fell to 6-8 (0-5 NJAC).

Stockton goalkeeper Kylie Mitchell made a season-high 10 saves as the Ospreys were outshot 22-3. Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek) had two shots, including Stockton's only shot on goal. Kirsten Bailey also had a shot.

Carly Cole scored twice for the Lions (9-5, 3-1 NJAC). Rayhanah Ahmed had a goal and assist.