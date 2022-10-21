Stockton women's soccer blanks Ramapo

The Stockton University women’s soccer team scored three first-half goals and beat visiting Ramapo College 3-0 on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

Allie Magas, Sophia Drea and Grace Tecce each had a goal.

The win put the Ospreys at 8-7-4 overall and 3-3-2 in the NJAC. Ramapo dropped to 4-9 on the season and 1-7 in the conference.

Magas scored the winning goal into the right corner in the fourth minute after a pass from Heather Bertollo. Drea made it 2-0 in the 16th minute as she scored on a deflection off a defender. Tecce added the third goal in the 39th minute and Kate Samuels assisted.

Stockton’s Megan Brady was in goal in the first half and didn’t have to make a save. Catherine Goger made two saves in the second half. Emma Conlan had six saves for the Roadrunners.

Field hockey: The Ospreys lost 7-0 to host Kean, which is ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Ja’Carra Jackson scored twice in the first 11 minutes of the game for the Cougars, and Kean added three goals in the second quarter to lead 5-0 at halftime.

Kean improved to 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the NJAC. Stockton dropped to 6-9 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Kelsey Corbett and Peyton Mann each added two goals for the Cougars, and Morgan Stump scored on a penalty stroke.

Stockton goalie Kylie Mitchell had 12 saves. Alexandria Palumbo made three defensive saves for the Ospreys and had three shots on goal. Makenna LeHenaff and Alyssa Greiner each had a defensive save. Three Kean goalies combined for five saves.

Men’s soccer: Stockton lost to host Ramapo 4-2 in an NJAC game in Mahwah. Damian Zurawski had two goals for the winners.

The Roadrunnners improved to 4-6-3 overall and 4-2-2 in the conference. Stockton fell to 10-5-3 on the season and 2-4-2 in the NJAC.

Stockton’s Mike McKeown tied the game at 1-1 in the first half, and Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep) assisted. But the Roadrunners added two more goals to lead 3-1 at halftime. Sebi Morrello scored to cut the lead to 3-2 with over 34 minutes left in regulation.

Liam Brett made four saves for the Ospreys. Ramapo keeper Nikolai Matthews made six saves, including one on a penalty kick.

Women’s volleyball: Stockton saw its nine-match winning streak end Friday as the Ospreys lost 3-0 to host New York University in Brooklyn. NYU is ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division III by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Violets (19-4) won with scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-16. Stockton rallied from a deficit in the second set to tie it at 22-22 but NYU scored three of the next four points.

Haley Green led the Ospreys (16-7) with 10 kills, and Teleyah Witherspoon had seven kills and four blocks. Regan Mendick added 15 assists and eight digs, and Aubrey Rentzel had 12 assists and six digs. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) contributed seven kills and Molly Eng had seven digs and three assists.

Ella Weider had 10 kills for NYU and Haley Holz added eight kills and four aces. Dominique Drust led in assists with 22 and had three aces. Gabriella Spaethling added seven kills, four blocks and four digs, and Lindsey Hirano had 13 digs.