Stockton women's rowing opens season in Philadelphia

The Stockton University women's rowing team opened its 2022-23 season Sunday at the Navy Day Regatta in Philadelphia.

The Ospreys finished 25th overall, but second out of five NCAA Division III teams in the Collegiate Eight, finishing in 15 minutes, 5.88 seconds. The boat consisted of Anna Bailey, Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Amber Hartzell, Emily Latshaw, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Madelynn Schina, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit), Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

The Ospreys also placed 13th in the Collegiate JV Eight (15:04.15). That boat consisted of Alexandra Kazan (Our Lady of Mercy), Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Allison Reed, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Kimberly Canelas (ACIT), Alexandra Zang, Jarah Higbee (Mainland Regional), Molly Carlton (Mainland) and Kelley Mason.

The race was hosted by Saint Joseph's University along the Schuylkill River. Stockton will compete one more time this fall, racing Oct. 29 in the Head of the Schuylkill.

Women's soccer: The Ospreys held off a late rally to beat visiting New Jersey City 2-1 on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township.

Rylee Getter, an Absegami High School graduate, and Erica Dietz each had goals for the Ospreys.

The win put Stockton at 7-2-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the NJAC. The Gothic Knights dropped to 4-7-3 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Getter took a pass from Kate Samuels and scored into the right corner in the 20th minute. Dietz scored her fourth goal of the year in the 59th minute, and Sydney Williams (Millville) assisted. New Jersey City cut the lead to 2-1 in the 71st minute.

Stockton's Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) had no saves, and NJC keeper Sophia Mannino made six stops.

Cross country: The women's team finished seventh out of 35 teams at the Interregional Border Battle on Saturday at Rowan University. The Stockton men placed 17th out of 36 teams.

The meet brought together some of the top teams from five different NCAA regions.

Cooper Knorr finished 10th for the Ospreys out of 309 runners in the 8K men's race in 25 minutes, 8.8 seconds. In the 6K women's race, Jaelyn Barkley led Stockton by finishing 28th out of 308 runners in 23:05.2.

Also for the women, Kayla Kass was 49th in 23:42.9, Jessie Klenk finished 69th in 23:59.4, Madelyn Velasek placed 78th in 24:06.6 and Rachel Hayes was 89th in 24:18.9. Kass, Velasek and Hayes are freshmen.

Erik Ackerman finished 96th for the men in 26:44.5. Also for the Ospreys, Sam Tenenbaum was 108th in 26:58.8, Brandon Shymanski placed 121st in 27:06.5 and Shane McDevitt was 130th in 27:12.7.