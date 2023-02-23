Aubrey Giordano scored seven goals to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to an 18-11 victory over Susquehanna on Wednesday. It gave interim head coach Denise Roessler her first career win.
Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy) and Isabella Marinello scored four each for the Ospreys (1-1). Lucy Sullivan, Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) and Lilly Alessandro each scored once. Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland) had five ground balls, and Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made nine saves.
Caitlin Harvey led Susquehanna (1-1) with three goals.
