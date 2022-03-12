Stockton women's lacrosse tops New Paltz

The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team endured the bad weather and beat visiting SUNY New Paltz 15-10 on Saturday in Galloway Township.

Mary Meduri, an Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate, Michelle Pascrell and freshman Emily Deworsop scored three goals apiece for the Ospreys.

Stockton improved to 3-2; New Paltz fell to 2-2.

Casey Shultz scored the Ospreys’ first two goals, and the score was 2-2 after one quarter. Two goals by Deworsop in the second quarter and one apiece by Margot Costello, Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional), Jennifer Toal and Allie Bremer put Stockton up 8-7 at halftime.

The Hawks tied it early in the third quarter, but Stockton answered with five goals to make it 13-8.

Meduri scored all three of her goals and Pascrell and Deworsop each had one. New Paltz cut it to 13-10 early in the fourth quarter but Pascrell scored the final two goals of the game.

Pascrell and Yannacone each had two assists in the game. Freshman Meg Lynch played 30 minutes in goal and earned her first win.

Katie Zito scored five goals for the Hawks, and Hailey Aber made 10 saves.

Indoor track and field: Darren Wan, a Stockton senior and an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, finished 14th in the weight throw Friday at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wan had a top distance of 17.64 meters, the third-best throw of his career.

The effort came on his last of three attempts. The competition had 20 competitors.

Wan was making his second appearance at an NCAA Division III championship meet. He placed 10th in the hammer throw at the Outdoor Championships last spring.

Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys’ scheduled game Saturday with Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., was postponed.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.