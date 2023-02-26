The Stockton University women's lacrosse team beat Goucher College 17-0 on Saturday for its first shutout since its inaugural season of 2014.

Playing as snow fell in Galloway Township, Lexie Jackson (Barnegat H.S.), Margo Costello and freshman Aubrey Giordano each scored three goals to help the Ospreys improve to 2-1. Jackson also had nine draw controls, two short of matching the Stockton record.

Stockton scored eight times in the first period.

Freshman Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) scored the first two goals of her career and had one assists. Emily Deworsop also scored twice. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) scored one goal.

Mary Meduri scored twice and had two assists. Lily Alessandro and Costello each scooped five ground balls. Allessandro forced a game-high four turnovers. Noelle Murphy, another freshman, scored her first career goal.

Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) started at goalkeeper for Stockton and earned her second win of the season without having to make a save. Daniela Elliott played 30 minutes and made one save. Meg Lynch finished the game in net and did not have to make a save.

The Gophers fell to 0-3.

Men's lacrosse: Dante Polli and Colin Hopkins scored five goals each to lead Stockton to a 20-15 win over host Elizabethtown College.

The Ospreys (2-0) put the game away by scoring the final four goals.

Dante Poli also had four assists for a game-high nine points plus seven ground balls and three caused turnovers. Hopkins had one assist to set single-game career highs for goals and points (six).

Luc Swedlund scored three goals to go with one assist. Ryan Anderson had three assists and one goal. Ocean City alumni Hayden Smallwood and Noah Levy-Smith each scored twice. Sean Haddock and Brendan McHale each scored an unassisted goal.

Ospreys goalkeeper Eric Lindskog made seven saves.

For Elizabethtown (1-1)m Riley Langan scored five goals to go with two assists. Brayden Franey made 20 saves.