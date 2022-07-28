Stockton women's lacrosse team, 5 players earn IWLCA academic honors

The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Honor Squad honors Thursday. Five athletes also earned individual honors from the IWLCA.

As a team, the Ospreys were one of the 151 NCAA Division III programs to earn the honor. A team needed a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year to qualify. Rowan, The College of New Jersey, Kean, and Montclair State also made the list from the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Stockton went 9-8 this spring, its eighth winning season in the nine-year history of the program.

Juniors Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional Regional High School), Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) and Kerstin Axe and seniors Allie Bremer and Michelle Pascrell were named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll, which included 1,099 students from Division III schools. Students had to be a senior, junior or graduate student with a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher to qualify.

Yannacone played in all 17 games for the Ospreys. The junior tied for fifth in the NJAC in assists (1.24 per game). Yannacone tied her career high with four goals against Colorado College on April 10. She also set a career-high with six points against Montclair State on April 22. Yannacone, who majors in social work, also was an NJAC All-Academic honorable mention

McLaughlin, who majors in health science, started 14 games. She had 14 ground balls and added 10 caused turnovers. McLaughlin scored the first two goals of her career against Rowan on April 26. The junior was as an NJAC All-Academic honorable mention.