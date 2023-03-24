The Stockton University women's lacrosse team rallied to beat visiting Cabrini University 11-10 on Friday and extend its school-record winning streak to nine games.
Isabella Marinello scored her third goal of the game to win it with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Ospreys (9-1) trailed 9-6 in the second half but scored five of the last six goals. Stockton outscored Cabrini 4-1 in the fourth quarter.
Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) scored three goals for Stockton, and Margot Costello, Lilly Alessandro, Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy), Aubrey Giordano and Lucy Sullivan scored one apiece. Sullivan added three assists.
Giordano tied it at 10-10 with 8:38 left, and Marinello assisted.
Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made 10 saves for Stockton. Abbey Fenton, an Ocean City graduate, had five saves for Cabrini (4-3).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.