Stockton women's lacrosse loses to No. 6 Lions

The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team saw its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday as the Ospreys lost to The College of New Jersey 19-8 in Ewing Township.

The Lions are ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

TCNJ improved to 11-1 (4-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference). Stockton dropped to 8-5 (2-1).

Jenifer LaRocca scored two goals and had six assists for TCNJ, and Ally Tobler and Natalie Berry each had four goals. The Lions scored the first six goals of the game and led 14-2 at halftime.

Casey Shultz led Stockton with three goals and an assist, and Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) had a goal and an assist. Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy), Michelle Pascrell, Emily Deworsop and Allie Bremer each added a goal.

Kylie Evans led the Ospreys’ defense with five ground balls and four caused turnovers. Goalie Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made seven saves.

Softball doubleheader postponed: Stockton’s scheduled doubleheader with host Rowan University on Tuesday was postponed. The doubleheader will be held Wednesday in Glassboro starting at 3 p.m.

