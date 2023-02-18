The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team lost to host Mount St. Mary’s University 18-13 on Saturday in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, in the season opener for both teams.
Mary Meduri, an Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate, led Stockton with five goals. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) had four goals and two assists.
Stockton scored five straight goals to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 15-12 with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left to play, but Mount St. Mary’s scored twice to make it 17-12.
McLaughlin also had two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Isabella Marinello contributed a goal, three assists, three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Lexie Jackson (Barnegat), Aubrey Giordano and Lucy Sullivan each added a goal. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made seven saves.
Hailey Betch scored nine goals for Mount St. Mary’s, which reached the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament last year. Colin Horton scored five, and Maddie Clemmer had 10 stops.
