Stockton women's lacrosse lands 4 on All-NJAC team

Four Stockton University women’s lacrosse players earned all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Friday.

Seniors Michelle Pascrell, Jennifer Toal and Kylie Evans were all voted to the NJAC’s first team. Senior Casey Shultz was an honorable mention.

Pascrell set school records in goals (53) and draw controls (74) to go with 64 points, 49 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. The midfielder became the program’s career leader in goals (133), points (163) and draw controls (130).

Toal, a midfielder, had 30 goals and 10 assists and set Stockton singled-season records in ground balls (50) and caused turnovers (34). Evans, a defender, had 42 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers.

Shultz had 32 goals and 21 assists. She leaves Stockton as the program’s career assists leader with 66.

Stockton finished the season 9-8.

Softball: The Ospreys stayed alive in the NJAC Tournament with a 3-1 win over Montclair State on Thursday in an elimination game in Galloway Township. Stockton’s Lilly James broke up a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning with a two-out, two-run single to the left side with the bases loaded.

The remainder of the tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at Kean University in Union. The The fifth-seeded Ospreys (24-18) will face second-seeded Kean in an elimination game Saturday. Time will be determined Saturday morning.

Stockton was at home Thursday but lost a home-away coin toss and batted first.

Vanessa Tancini’s bunt single scored James in the first inning. Montclair tied it in the fifth inning with a walk, a stolen base and a single.

James and Tancini each had two hits, and Kayla Posten had a hit and a run. Freshman Charli Czaczkowski had a hit and a walk to extend her hitting streak to nine games and her on-base streak to 19 games.

Winning pitcher Nerina Tramp worked two innings of relief to get the win. Tramp gave up two hits and no runs, walked one and struck out two. Ospreys starter Stevie Unger went five innings, allowed three hits, walked three and struck out four.

For the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (23-18), Alyssa Borozan was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.