Stockton women's lacrosse gets first win of the season

The Stockton University women's lacrosse team earned its first win of the season Thursday, beating Bridgewater College (Virginia) 20-7.
Mary Meduri, an Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate, scored six goals and had one assist to lead the Ospreys. The game was played in Sparks, Maryland, the home of USA Lacrosse headquarters.
Also for Stockton (1-1), Jennifer Toal had four goals and one assist. Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) added three goals and three assists, and Michelle Pascrell had three goals and one assist. Casey Shultz and Allie Bremer scored two goals apiece.
The Ospreys led 13-7 in the third quarter and scored the final seven goals of the game. Goalie Jordan Hawkes made three saves for the win.
Annika Benson had two goals for Bridgewater (2-2), and goalie Rachael Robinson made 19 saves.
