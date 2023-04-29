Isabella Marinello scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Stockton University women's lacrosse team to a 14-7 victory over Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.

It was the regular-season finale for Stockton (12-4, 3-2 NJAC). The NJAC Tournament starts Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Ospreys trailed 4-3 after the first quarter. Stockton scored four in the second to take a 7-4 lead at halftime. The Ospreys added four more goals in third to extend their lead to 11-6.

Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) also scored four. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional H.S.) and Aubrey Giordano each scored twice and had an assist. Emily Deworsop added three ground balls and an assist. Drew Coxson also had three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Lucy Sullivan scored once. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made two saves.

Kylie Giordano scored three for Kean (4-11, 2-3).

Men's and women's track and field: The Ospreys competed in five events Friday at the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin field.

Carson Latham, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) and Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional) won thier heat in the men's 4x100-meter relay. The quartet finished 11th out of 23 in 43.40 seconds.

Emma Conroy , Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township), Emma Petrolia and Kayla Kass finished second out of six teams in the college women's 4x400 CTC relay in 4:09.15. Conroy, Kaylee Apple, Ashanae Morrison and Khristina Washington (Hammonton) placed 11th out of 25 in the College Women's 4x100 Eastern (49.98).

Megan Campanile (Southern Regional) placed 24th in the College Women's Javelin (30.69-meters). Campanile was one of just two NCAA Division III competitors in a predominantly Division I field.