Stockton women's lacrosse beats Montclair

Stockton University’s Allie Bremer scored five goals to lead the Ospreys women’s lacrosse team to a 16-7 win over visiting Montclair State University on Friday in Galloway Township.

Holly Yannacone, a Southern Regional High School graduate, added three goals and three assists.

Stockton improved to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Montclair dropped to 6-6 on the season and 2-2 NJAC.

Also for the Ospreys, Jennifer Toal, Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Michelle Pascrell each added two goals. Casey Shultz had a goal and three assists, and Emily Deworsop had one goal.

Stockton scored the first four goals of the game, including two by Bremer, and led 5-1 after the first quarter.

Baseball: The College of New Jersey took a big lead and held on to beat visiting Stockton 11-9 in Ewing Township. The Lions scored two runs in the first inning, six in the third and three more in the fourth to go up 11-3.

Stockton dropped to 13-19-1 overall and 4-8 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. TCNJ evened its record at 14-14. The game was the second half of a home-and-home series between the teams. TCNJ beat Stockton 8-5 Thursday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys outhit TCNJ 17-10. Stockton’s Thomas Elgrim went 4 for 5, and Robbie Ford was 3 for 6. Sam Nieves went 2 for 5 with a three-run homer, Giovanni Sciarrotta hit two doubles and Dominic Meleo and Luke Fabrizzi each had two hits.

Joey Cruciata hit a two-run triple for the Lions, and Chris Cote went 2 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs.

Softball: Stockton swept a doubleheader against host Immaculata University on Thursday, winning 9-0 in six innings and 10-1 in five innings in Immaculata, Pennsylvania.

Both wins came on the eight-run rule.

Stockton pounded out 17 hits in the second game. The Ospreys (18-14) scored five runs in the second inning, one in both the third and fourth innings, and three in the fifth.

Michaela Luyber went 3 for 4 for the Ospreys with a double and two RBIs. Charli Czaczkowski was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Lilly James went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a run.

Vanessa Tancini was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases, and Megan Dignam, winning pitcher Samantha McErlane and Brianna Segnello each had two hits. McErlane (6-8) went five innings and gave up five hits, struck out three and walked three.

Immaculata (6-22) scored in the second inning.

