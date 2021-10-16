Stockton women's four crew wins race in Philadelphia

The Stockton University women's rowing team won the women's four race against Bryn Mawr College on Saturday in Philadelphia.
The Ospreys' time was 12 minutes, 56 seconds.
The Stockton crew consisted of Carrie Alpin, Izabelle DelRoss, Anna Bailey, Emily Culmone (Holy Spirit) and coxswain Lorelei Hendrick.
Stockton and Bryn Mawr raced in women's eights and women's fours, and there were multiple entries by both teams in the two races.
The Ospreys also took second in the women's four race in 13:08, and another Stockton crew finished third. The second-place crew included Nicole Iatalola, Madelyn Schina, Emily Latshaw, Cassandra Scott (Atlantic City) and coxswain Lydia Pool. The third-place crew, which finished in 14:46, consisted of Alexandra Kazan (Vineland), Allison Reed, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Laurel Flockhart and coxswain Kelley Mason.
In the women's eight race, the Stockton A crew placed second in 11:46 behind Bryn Mawr's winning time of 11:14. The Ospreys' A crew consisted of DelRoss, Iatarola, Schina, Latshaw, Scott, Alpin, Culmone, Michaela Pope and coxswain Pool.
Cross country: The Ospreys men's and women's teams competed at the Connecticut College Invitational on Waterford, Connecticut, on Saturday.
The Stockton women's team finished 17th among 26 teams in the 6K Caroline Grape '22 Memorial Blue Race. Eight nationally ranked teams competed. The Stockton men placed 10th in a field of 19 teams in the 8K White Race.
Kierstin Clem led the Stockton women, finishing 84th among 196 runners in a personal-best 24 minutes, 22.7 seconds. Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) was 89th in a personal-best 24:26.7. Jessie Klenk was 102nd in 24:36.7.
Sam Tenenbaum led the Stockton men, finishing 30th in their race among 207 runners in 27:11.9. Stephen Conte was 38th in 27:20.3, and Brandon Shymanski placed 67th in 27:52.8.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.