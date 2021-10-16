Stockton women's four crew wins race in Philadelphia

The Stockton University women's rowing team won the women's four race against Bryn Mawr College on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The Ospreys' time was 12 minutes, 56 seconds.

The Stockton crew consisted of Carrie Alpin, Izabelle DelRoss, Anna Bailey, Emily Culmone (Holy Spirit) and coxswain Lorelei Hendrick.

Stockton and Bryn Mawr raced in women's eights and women's fours, and there were multiple entries by both teams in the two races.

The Ospreys also took second in the women's four race in 13:08, and another Stockton crew finished third. The second-place crew included Nicole Iatalola, Madelyn Schina, Emily Latshaw, Cassandra Scott (Atlantic City) and coxswain Lydia Pool. The third-place crew, which finished in 14:46, consisted of Alexandra Kazan (Vineland), Allison Reed, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Laurel Flockhart and coxswain Kelley Mason.

In the women's eight race, the Stockton A crew placed second in 11:46 behind Bryn Mawr's winning time of 11:14. The Ospreys' A crew consisted of DelRoss, Iatarola, Schina, Latshaw, Scott, Alpin, Culmone, Michaela Pope and coxswain Pool.