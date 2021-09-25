Stockton women's cross country wins NJAIAW team title: Roundup

Lauren Vladyka scored in the 20th minute for the Roadrunners, but Stockton's Kayla Rozanski tied it at 1-1 in the 75th minute. Kylee Sullivan made six saves for the Ospreys, and Emma Conlan had seven stops for Ramapo.

The Stockton University women's cross country used its overall team strength to win the team championship of the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Championship on Saturday in Galloway Township. The Ospreys finished with a low score of 48, and West Chester University was second at 70.

Freshman Kierstin Clem finished fourth for Stockton in the 6K run in 24 minutes, 41.81 seconds. Jamie Wun placed seventh in 24:57.60 and freshman Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) was ninth 25:05.53. Freshman Olivia Harris finished 12th in 25:24.07 and freshman Abigail Webb placed 16th in 25:27.99.

Lindsay McNeill of Ramapo won the race in 24:19.62.

Stockton men's cross country: The Ospreys were fourth in the team scoring with 105 points. Ramapo College won with a low score of 42, led by race winner Chris Anderson who finished the 8K race in 25:27.54.

Brandon Shymanski led Stockton with a 12th-place finish in 26:42.71, and Erik Ackerman was 12th in 26:57.04.

Stockton women's soccer: The Ospreys tied host Ramapo 1-1 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Mahwah, and the Ospreys extended their unbeaten streak to eight games.

The tie put Stockton at 6-1-2 overall and 1-0-1 NJAC, and made Ramapo 0-6-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the conference.

Lauren Vladyka scored in the 20th minute for the Roadrunners, but Stockton's Kayla Rozanski tied it at 1-1 in the 75th minute. Kylee Sullivan made six saves for the Ospreys, and Emma Conlan had seven stops for Ramapo.

Stockton women's volleyball: Stockton lost to New York University 3-0 and beat Lycoming College 3-1 at the Stockton Sports Center. The set scores against NYU were 25-20, 25-12 and 25-17. Against Lycoming the scores were 25-21, 25-13, 24-26 and 25-19. The loss and win put Stockton at 5-11.

Emma Capriglione had nine kills against NYU (11-0), and Charlotte Leon added seven kills. Aubrey Rentzel had five aces and 17 assists.

In the match with Lycoming (5-9), Leon led with 16 kills and had four blocks. Aubrey Rentzel had 42 assists and 14 digs. Molly Eng added five aces, four assists and 24 digs. Jaylah Rolle contributed five blocks and two aces. Teleyah Witherspoon and Caity Ullmer added nine and eight kills, respectively.