Stockton women's cross country second, men third, at NJAC Championships

The Stockton University women’s cross country team finished second at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday in Ewing Township.

The men’s team placed third in its race.

The Ospreys’ Jaelyn Barkley and Cooper Knorr both finished second in the respective races.

Barkley was second in 22 minutes, 53.0 seconds in the 6K women’s race. The Ospreys’ five scorers all were in the top 13 but winner and host The College of New Jersey had all its five in the top 10.

Stockton freshman Kayla Kass was fifth in the race in 23:12.4, and Jessie Klenk finished 11th in 23:41.5. Stockton freshmen Olivia Horton (Southern Regional) and Rachel Hayes were in a photo finish, and both were timed at 23:49.8. Horton was 12th and Hayes 13th.

Knorr was second for the Stockton men in the 8K race in 25:17.4. Erik Ackerman finished in 14th place in 26:18.3 and Sam Tenenbaum was 17th in 26:27.4. Brandon Shymanski placed 21st in 26:36.9 and Shane McDevitt was 25th in 26:48.4.

Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys finished up the regular season with two victories in a tri-match at DeSales University in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Ospreys (20-8) swept Neumann University 3-0 and beat DeSales 3-1. The set scores against Neumann were 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20. Against DeSales, the scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-23.

Stockton’s Haley Green led with 10 kills against Neumann, and Teleyah Witherspoon had seven kills and two blocks. Aubrey Rentzel contributed 17 assists, seven digs and one ace, and Regan Mendick had 15 assists. Kate Louer added six kills and five digs.

Louer had 11 kills and 13 digs in the win over DeSales, and Green had 13 kills. Rentzel added 16 assists, seven digs and two aces, and Camille De La Torre had nine kills and four blocks. Mendick had 23 assists, Witherspoon added six blocks and Anania Paige had 14 digs.

Women’s soccer: The Ospreys lost to host The College of New Jersey 1-0 in Ewing Township in the first round of the NJAC Tournament. Sopie Vieira scored in the 24th minute for the Lions (14-2-2) after a cross by Gianna Coppola. Morgan Keil made four saves for Stockton, which finished its season 8-8-5. Logan Shaw had two of Stockton’s three shots on goal.

Field hockey: Stockton lost 2-1 to visiting Alvernia University in the Ospreys’ final game of the season. After a scoreless first half, Alexandria Palumbo scored her team-leading sixth goal for Stockton (6-11) in the fifth minute of the third quarter. Brook Spezialetti tied it for Alvernia (13-5) on a penalty stroke four minutes later. Kathryn Palmer scored the winning goal for Alvernia in the fourth minute of the fourth quarter, and Spezialetti assisted.

Stockton’s Kylie Mitchell made eight saves, and Alvernia keeper Lexi Boettcher had five.