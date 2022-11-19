Stockton women's basketball rallies to stay unbeaten

The unbeaten Stockton University women's basketball team rallied from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to beat host Delaware Valley University 70-61 on Saturday night in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Madison LaRosa led the Ospreys with 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Adriyana Jennings scored 18 points and had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Stockton upped its season mark to 4-0, and Delaware Valley dropped to 1-3.

The Ospreys trailed Delaware Valley 50-41 after three quarters but outscored the Aggies 29-11 in the final 10 minutes. LaRosa, who was 5 for 8 in 3-point attempts, hit a trio of 3s in the fourth quarter, the second of which put Stockton up for good at 57-56.

Emma Morrone added 13 points and a game-high nine steals to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Freshman Imene Fathi, a Wildwood High School graduate, scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter, and also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) scored five points and had four blocks.

For Delaware Valley, Haley Keenan led all scorers with 24 points and had four steals. Maisie Neuber added 16 points and had nine rebounds, and Aubrey Ennis had nine points and four assists.