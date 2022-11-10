Stockton women's basketball opens season with win

Adriyana Jennings scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a season-opening 51-47 victory over Alvernia in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Jennings added five steals for the Ospreys (1-0). Freshman Nicole Strumolo and Madison LaRosa each scored eight. Strumolo also added seven rebounds. Emma Morrone tied her career high with 10 rebounds to go with four assists.
Imene Fathi (Wildwood High School) scored five points, including a jumper with 6 minutes, 2 seconds remaining to give Stockton a 38-37 lead. The Ospreys didn't trail again in the game. The freshman also had four rebounds.
The Ospreys outscored the Golden Wolves 16-10 in the last eight minutes. Stockton shot 33.9% from the field and 55.0% from the free-throw-line.
The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter, but Stockton took a 23-16 lead into halftime. Alvernia outscored the Ospreys 14-10 in the third and cut its deficit to 33-30. Alvernia took a 37-35 lead with 8:07 left in the game.
The Ospreys scored the next five points, including Fathi's score.
