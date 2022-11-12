 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON

Stockton women's basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Saint Elizabeth

Emma Morrone scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Stockton University women's basketball team to a 73-52 victory over Saint Elizabeth in a nonconference game Saturday.

The junior guard added nine rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Ospreys (2-0). Imene Fathi (Wildwood High School) and Adriyana Jennings scored 13 and 12, respectively. Jennings added two rebounds and two steals.

Madison LaRosa scored 11. Nicole Strumolo added 10 points and three rebounds. Lauren Winant, Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) and Madison Dulude each had two rebounds. Winant and Alves scored five and three, respectively.

Stockton led 21-7 after the first quarter. Each team scored 22 in the second, but Stockton outscored Saint Elizabeth 15-10 and 15-13 in the final two quarters. The Ospreys shot 50% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc. The Ospreys shot 59.3% from the free-throw line. 

XC teams compete in D-III regional

The women's team placed third out of 24 teams at the NCAA Division III Metro Region Championship at DeSales University on Saturday.

The fastest Ospreys to cross the finish line was sophomore Jaelyn Barkley, who finished seventh out of 170 runners on the 6K course in 23 minutes, 20 seconds. Freshman Kayla Kass (24:05) and junior Jessie Klenk (24:25) placed 16th and 29th, respectively.

Olivia Horton (Southern Regional H.S.) placed 48th in 25:10. 

Widener won the team title and Swarthmore was second. Widener's Gabriella Nye was the individual winner in 22:50. Ursinus' Rachel Conhoff was second (22:54).

The men's squad placed eighth out of 25 schools in team scoring. Senior Cooper Knorr finished 10th on the 8K course for the Ospreys in 26:07. Erik Ackerman (26:44) and Brandon Shymanski (27:11) were 26th and 42nd, respectively.

Freshman Dalton Culleny (Cedar Creek) placed 59th in 27:43.

Both the men's and women's team finishes were the best at this meet in program history. This was the final team meet of the season for Stockton, but both Barkley and Knorr will compete in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Lansing, Michigan. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
