Stockton women's basketball beats Rutgers-Newark, improves to 7-2

Adriyana Jennings scored a game-high 24 points and added 13 rebounds as the Stockton University women’s basketball team won 51-45 over Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys improved to 7-2 overall and 2-2 in the NJAC. Stockton has won three of its last four games.

Rutgers-Newark (2-6 overall, 0-3 NJAC) led 23-20 at halftime. The game was tied 28-28 at one point in the third quarter, but Stockton went in a 10-0 run and took a 38-28 lead into the fourth. The Ospreys later extended their lead to 44-29.

That lead was important, as Rutgers-Newark made a late run and cut its deficit to 49-43 with 17 seconds left.

Imene Fathi (Wildwood High School) scored nine to go with three steals and two rebounds. Emma Morrone, Madison Dulude and Skylar Fowlkes each scored four. Fowlkes and Delude each grabbed seven rebounds. Morrone had six rebounds and four assists.

Madison LaRosa had four rebounds, three points and two steals.